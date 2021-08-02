Ethiopians in Sudan rally to support the campaign against TPLF

MFAE

Ethiopians living in Sudan have made public demonstrations today (July 30), vowing to support the campaign in the northern part of the country in every way possible.

The demonstrators rejected the undue external pressures on the government of Ethiopia and other meddlings in the internal affairs of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Yibeltal Aemero appreciated the demonstrators for rejecting attempts that compromised the wellbeing of the country.

He said the corrupt and divisive TPLF should have been condemned for its atrocious acts and using women, children, and the elderly of Tigray as cannon fodders.

Ambassador Yibletal also said Ethiopia would win the just war against the racist TPLF and ensure the survival and wellbeing of the state.

In this regard, he expressed his confidence that Ethiopians living in Sudan would continue supporting the Ethiopian Defense Forces and the government and stemming TPLF propaganda.

