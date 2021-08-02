Ethiopia reopen telecom second license bidding

borkena

Months after issuing the first private telecom License to a consortium led Keyna’s giant operator, Safaricom, Ethiopia is reopening bidding to sell the second license. And there seems to be an anticipation for strong interest in it.

Reuters on Monday cited Balcha Reba, director general of the Ethiopian Communication Authority, as saying “We have made some changes that can uplift its value, for instance mobile financial service.”

The second license was not sold because of a low offer. The license sold to Safaricom and its partners fetched about $850 million.

According to a report by Reuters, The International Finance Corporation, is designated as a transaction advisor in the deal.

Ethiopia is also selling about 40 percent of Ethio Telecom, Ethiopia’s state owned telecom operator, as part of its reform agenda to liberalize the economy.

__

