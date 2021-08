Lemecha Girma leading at the Tokyo 2020 men’s 3000 meters steeplechase (Photo : via EBC)

Ethiopia got its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It is Lemecha Girma who won a Silver medal Men’s 3000 meters steeplechase category.

Last week, Ethiopia got a gold medal when Selemon Barega won the men’s 10,000 meters long distance running.

Women’s 5000 meters final is scheduled to take place today.

