Ankara express resolve to extend support to Ethiopia

Turkish president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Sunday spoke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Mr. Erdoğan phoned Mr. Abiy on Sunday to discuss Ethio-Turkish bilateral relations and regional issues, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Turkey attaches great importance to peace and stability in Ethiopia, and that Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support to Addis Ababa,” said Mr. Erdoğan

His phone call to the Ethiopian Prime Minister came at time when the United States and the European Union are putting mounting pressure over alleged blockade of aid route to the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the part of the country where there has been a conflict after the Ethiopian Defense Force was attacked by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2020.

Specifics of the discussion between the two leaders regarding regional issues is undisclosed.

Ethiopia and Sudan have been disputing over border issues since November 2020. What is known about it, as disclosed by Ethiopia, is that Sudanese forces invaded Ethiopian territories following the relocation of the Ethiopian Defense Force based in the region due to what the Ethiopian government calls law enforcement operation.

As of 2021, Turkish investment in Ethiopia is said to be over US$ 2.5 billion. As many as 200 Turkish companies are making business in the Horn of Africa country.

