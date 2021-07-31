We should own our politics and stop allowing giving it for adoption

borkena

While their views about the motive of US aggressive intervention in the Ethiopian affair in a way that seem to be aimed at rescuing Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is debatable, at least, the view about incompetence that is jeopardizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Administration and the need to own our politics, political processes and system.



Watch the panel discussion below

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena