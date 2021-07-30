Solomon Barega restores Olympic 10,000 meters glory back to Ethiopia

Solomon Barega celebrating Tokyo Olymic Men’s 10,000 meter victory after crossing the finishing line (Photo : World Athletics)

borkena

Solomon Barega won the men’s 10,000 Olympic Gold for Ethiopia at the Tokyo Olympic. He finished the distance in 27:43:22.

Home to the legendary long distance athletes like Haile Gebreselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopia didn’t win Gold medal in the distance since 2008.



Solomon Barega who restored the Gold glory in men’s 10,000 meters. Ethiopians are celebrating the victory despite domestic challenges fueled by the foreign pressure from the western powers.



