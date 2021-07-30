In an ethnic chauvinism stunt, Getachew Reda says bravery of Tigray incomparable

Latest interview of Getachew Reda seems to have intention to perpetuate difference rather. He also boasts his forces could enter Addis Ababa if needed

In his latest interview with the TPLF mouthpiece media, Tigray Media House, Getachew Reda, spokesperson of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), talked about the invincibility of the TPLF forces (sometimes he called it Tigray Media House).

He said he is so proud that he is from Tigray (Meles Zenawi used to hail his ethnic identity as golden identity). “I do not want to compare it with other ethnic groups, but I do not have a word to describe the bravery of the people of Tigray,” Mr. Getachew said.

He said they have destroyed the Ethiopian Defense Force and that the TPLF could even enter Addis Ababa if it wants to. “There is no military force that could stop us from doing so,” he ranted wearing his sunglasses in the TPLF media studio where he appeared for the interview.

His appearance triggered discussion on social media. Some question his mental sanity, while others point out how dangerous his rhetoric has been in terms of aggravating the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and his potential to further complicate the problem.

Western Powers have been putting extensive pressure to resuscitate the TPLF under the guise of “humanitarian aid.” The effort to restore TPLF to power or at least making it part of the Ethiopian government has been an overt move on the part of the US government and its allies.

On July 29, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, tweeted :

“The parties to the conflict in Ethiopia should negotiate a ceasefire on an urgent basis without preconditions and enter into an inclusive political dialogue. Inflammatory rhetoric on either side is contrary to these goals. ”

The statement from the State department at a time the Ethiopian Defense Force started to reverse TPLF military advances in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

