98 handguns, smuggled, seized in the capital Addis Ababa

borkena

Addis Ababa Police on Friday disclosed that 98 handguns and over 6,000 ammunition that was illegally circulating was seized.

The firearms, according to police, were loaded in different vehicles.

One of the cars carrying the loads was moving from Bole Bulbula to Bole Michael when it was stopped by Addis Ababa Police and intelligence officers near Millennium Park, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

From that vehicle, police seized 58 Turkey-made hand guns, 1,988 machine gun ammunition, 1,286 AK 47 ammunition and 154 other ammunition.

Some ammunition was seized during a search in the residence of the suspect, whose location is unspecified.

Another vehicle was stopped near Bole Bulbula ( Bole is one of the most affluent areas in the city). From it, police seized 40 Turkish made handguns and 996 ammunition for machine guns.

Police are investigating the suspects, whose identity is undisclosed at this writing.

Circulation of illegal firearms has become a persistent problem as Ethiopia continues to face security problems. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been implicated in many of the security problems in the country after Abiy Ahmed took office as Prime Minister in April 2018.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena