Thursday, July 29, 2021
Sudan reportedly building military bases in Ethiopian soil

borkena

Sheger Times Media, a digital media, reports Sudan is building a military base within the Ethiopian territory it controlled in November 2020 after the Ethiopian Defense Force was withdrawn from the region in connection with the law enforcement operation in North Ethiopia.

Ethiopian State media or Sudanese news sources did not publish reports relating to the aforementioned base in Ethiopia.

Sudan has, reportedly, been training and arming thousands of TPLF fighters.

Video : embedded from Sheger Times Media
Cover photo : screenshot from the audio file
