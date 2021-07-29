Interview with Ethio Telecom CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru

borkena
CEO of Ethiopia’s giant state owned Telecommunication firm, Ethio Telecom, Firehiwot Tamiru sat for an interview with Semeneh Bayferes. She talked about service delivery issues.
Video : embedded from Walta TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
Part II of the interview is HERE
Part III HERE
__
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena