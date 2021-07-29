Thursday, July 29, 2021
Updated:

Interview with Ethio Telecom CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru

borkena

CEO of Ethiopia’s giant state owned Telecommunication firm, Ethio Telecom, Firehiwot Tamiru sat for an interview with Semeneh Bayferes. She talked about service delivery issues.

Video : embedded from Walta TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Part II of the interview is HERE
Part III HERE

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

