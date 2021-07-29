Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers Hosts Virtual Meeting on Investment

MFAE

Ethio-Engineering Group (EEG) and the Algerian GISB Group held a successful virtual Investment meeting on 29 July 2021 hosted by the Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers.

In the discussion between Ethio-Engineering Group, a government owned Industrial enterprise, and GISB, an Algerian Industrial group, potential cooperation and Investment areas are Identified.

Ms. Hiwot Mosisa CEO of EEG and her team highlighted EEG’S Interest areas of enhancing production capacity, manufacturing Input supply, technical and technology transfer as key areas of cooperation with GISB.

Mr. Djilani Kobibi Bachir,CEO of GISB, on his part explained his companies readiness to enter collaborative engagement with EEG. The two parties agreed to exchange visits to consolidate relationships and forge Investment partnership.

Today’s meeting is a continuation of GISB’s virtual pre-Investment visit held on 30 June 2021 hosted by the Embassy of Ethiopia to Algeria.

