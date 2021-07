borkena

“Kenetsanet gara Hulum Behager newu” – Ethiopia’s legendary musician Tilahun Gessese sings about the significance of a free nation.



It is because the country is free that we are living in joy.



Timeless piece. Take a listen.

Audio : From Youtube channel

Cover : screenshot from the video

