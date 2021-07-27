TPLF killing children, seniors in the areas it controlled in Afar

In May 2021, the Ethiopian Parliament designated TPLF as a terrorist organization

Awol Arba, president of Afar regional state (Photo : public domain)

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces are reportedly massacring elders and children in the areas they controlled in the Afar region of Ethiopia.

A report by DW Amharic service, on Tuesday, cited authorities from the Afar region to report that the regional government is accusing TPLF off killing civilians, including children, in the parts of Afar region that came under TPLF control after the TPLF launched extensive offensive targeting Afar (and Amhara too).

Ahmed Keloyta told DW Amharic service that the TPLF forces are still in control of four districts in the Afar region, and targeting civilians.

Local news sources reported this week that more than 800 TPLF combatants ( which is said to be composed of child soldiers) have been captured during a military operation in the region and more than 4000 were either killed or wounded.

In what is said to be a preparation for claims of “genocide in Tigray,” the TPLF transported several hundreds of dead bodies from the battle it lost to the Tigray region

