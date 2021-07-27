57 migrants reported dead after boat capsize of the coast of Libya

Photo : from Twitter account of IOM spokesperson

borkena

57 African migrants are reportedly dead due to shipwreck off the coast of Libya. Children and women are among the victims. At least 20 of them are said to be women.

Spokesperson of International Organization for Migration (IOM), Safa Msehli, tweeted on Monday :

“A shipwreck off #libya claims at least 57 lives today after a boat capsized near Khums. According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned.”

‼️ A shipwreck off #libya claims at least 57 lives today after a boat capsized near Khums.



According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned. pic.twitter.com/QXqs1Oc7kx — Safa Msehli (@msehlisafa) July 26, 2021

A report by BBC Amharic, published on Tuesday, said the ship drowned about 120 kilometers north of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. And it was heading to Europe.

What caused the accident is not yet established. Usually, accidents happen due to overload. Libya has been a preferred location for migrants who want to cross to Europe.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena