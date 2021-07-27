Ethiopia : World Food Programme plane crashed in Kombolcha

Picture from the crash site ( Photo source : FBC)

borkena

A small plane carrying four people on Tuesday crashed in Kombolcha district, Harar, South East Ethiopia.

ET-AMI was flying from Dire Dawa to Jijiga, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporate, state media, which cited the district communication office.

It came down in the locality of Kerensa Gararo around 5: 30 P.M. local time.

All the people on board have survived. Only one of the passengers sustained non-life threatening injury and is reported admitted at Dire Dawa Hospital.

The source did not say as to what caused the crash.

From crash site picture shared by local media, the plane seem to be owned by the United Nations World Food Program.

