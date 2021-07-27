Ethiopia : Thousands join Defense Mission as proxy war intensifies

The proxy war against Ethiopia is facing has united the country in a way that was not seen since the country was divided in a way to trigger ethnic and religious war, which happened after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took power about three decades ago

As Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) vows to disintegrate Ethiopia, tens of thousands of young Ethiopians from different parts of the country are voluntarily joining the Ethiopian Defense Force to reverse what many Ethiopians see as a proxy war against Ethiopia through the agency of TPLF.

On Tuesday, well over 3000 youth from the capital Addis Ababa left the city to join the campaign to rescue Ethiopia from the danger that the TPLF is posing.

As well, health professionals from three hospitals in the capital (namely Ras Desta, Menelik II and Yekatit 12) expressed readiness to serve the Ethiopian Defense Force in the battle front, as reported by state media.

A ceremonious send-off was organized at the Mesqel square in the city, where the mayor of the city, Adanech Abiebie, and the Minister for Defense, Kenea Yadeta, appeared to convey messages of encouragement to the volunteers.

Apart from that, the Mayor disclosed that over 1 billion Ethiopian birr, raised from businesses and residents of the city, is channelled to the Ethiopian Defense Force, as a support contribution.

There has been a noticeable anticipation from external forces backing Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that a concerted action would be difficult if not impossible.

The view informed by ethnic-based divisions that TPLF introduced, which at some point challenged the country to the point where ethnic based violence became common in the country.

As it turns out, when the proxy war threatened the existence of Ethiopia, the division on the basis of ethnicity came to be understood as undesirable. A clear manifestation of that is that youth from different parts of the ethnic based regions are joining the campaign to reverse the danger that TPLF posed.

After the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire at the end of June 2021, the TPLF not only controlled Mekelle but also launched a major offensive against Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

The TPLF managed to make some gains as it is employing what military experts call human wave attack. It is now established that apart from child soldiers, TPLF deployed seniors in the war front.

The Ethiopian Defense Force has not yet launched a major counter-offensive since the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire was declared.

Financial and logistical support

Those who are not heading to the battle front or military training camps as volunteers are deepening the resource mobilization work to ensure adequate support is given to the Ethiopian Defense Force and regional forces.

Billions of Ethiopian birr have been raised this month. Furthermore, people in different parts of the country are sending cattle for consumption by the Defense Force.

