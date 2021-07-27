Ethiopia blames terrorist TPLF over blockade of aid routes to Tigray

Ethiopia, this week, called on the international community to condemn TPLF over blockade of aid routes to no avail

Dagmawit Moges, Minister for Transport ( Photo : public domain )

borkena

Over 170 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance to be delivered in the Tigray region are said to be blocked by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

Ethiopian News Agency, State media, cited the Minister for Transport, Dagmawit Moges, as saying that the trucks are stuck in Afar region because of the TPLF.

The Ethiopian government has disclosed earlier this month that it has left over four hundreds thousand tonnes of food, adequate to feed millions for months, when it withdrew from the region.

On the other hand, World Food Programme Chief, David Beasley, claimed that his organization is running out of food in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Mr. David tweeted :

“WFP runs out of food in #Tigray this Friday. It takes 100 trucks per day to reach everyone we are aiming to feed. 170 trucks bound for Tigray with food and other supplies are stuck right now in Afar and can’t leave. These trucks must be allowed to move NOW. People are starving.”

Mr. David also made claims that 100 trucks of food are needed daily to cater for every single individual that needs food assistance in the region.

It is to be recalled that the TPLF introduced regulations putting restrictions on food aid to families who decline to send their children to the war front.



The international community has not yet condemned TPLF for blocking aid routes to Tigray.

There are skeptical voices among Ethiopian activists in social media who tend to see that the claims about shortage of food in the region could be a strategy to hoard more food as part of a preparation for a protracted war.



In May 2021, the Ethiopian parliament unanimously designated TPLF as a terrorist organization.

__

