Washington : Ethiopians organized massive event in support of GERD, Defense Force

Ethiopians living in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) on Sunday staged a massive event in Washington DC in support of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Ethiopian Defense Force and regional forces in the campaign against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – an organization which the Ethiopian Parliament designated terrorist.

It is the Ethiopian Association for Peace and Unity that organized the event – which was also attended by the Ethiopian Ambassador to the US, Fitsum Arega, and the Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN Taye Aske Selassie.

Picture from the event (Photo : Ethiopian Embassy in the US)

The event raised over $100,000 for the dam and in support of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and regional forces in their campaign against the terrorist TPLF.

Ethiopia has been under immense pressure from the United States and its European allies in connection with the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the GERD project.

In the past two weeks, the TPLF launched a major offensive in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Pictures published by mainstream media like the New York Times demonstrated that the TPLF is using child soldiers as well in its latest campaign. The New York Times deleted the pictures following mounting criticism over the description of child soldiers as “highly motivated fighters. ” Also, video footage released by the state media indicate that the TPLF is indeed extensively using child soldiers.

With regard to the GERD project, Ethiopia has managed to complete the second filing amid EU and US pressure to sign a binding agreement with Egypt and Sudan over the filling and operation of the dam.

The latest update from the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy indicates that over 80 percent of the project is completed and Ethiopia is planning to start generating electric power as early as October of this year.

Last week, Ethiopia launched a new website mygerd.com with the aim to mobilize more funds to finance the completion of the mega dam project, which is seen by many politicians as one of the most unifying projects in the country.

