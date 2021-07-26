Two smuggled machine guns, over 50 AK 47 seized in Holeta, Butajira

Some of the AK 47 seized in Butajira (Photo : public domain)

A report from state media, EBC, says that two smuggled machine guns were seized in Holeta town, which is only 40 kilometers in north west of the capital Addis Ababa.

19 AK 47 were also seized in the same town. According to the report, the smuggled firearms originated from the Gambella region of Ethiopia and were heading to Bahir Dar.

In the same development, 35 AK 47 rifles were seized in the Butajira town – in what is called Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s region (SNNPR).

They were loaded in two different pick up vehicles.

Machineguns seized in Holeta (Photo : ENA)

The report from state media said intelligence and police coordinated with the community to foil the effort to smuggle the combat rifles. They were intended for a terrorist activity but it is undisclosed as to where the destinations of the arms were.

Police authorities from the region said three suspects are in custody.

Circulation of smuggled firearms has been a major challenge in Ethiopia since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power about three years ago.

