Mekelle University students heading to Addis Ababa, reached Afar region

The situations of students from Adigrat and Aksum universities not yet known

Some of the student on their way to Addis Ababa ( Photo : Social Media)

borkena

Mekelle University Students, who were stranded in the City after the Ethiopian Defense Force withdrew from the region, rather in what seemed to be an abrupt situation, at the end of June, have reportedly reached the Afar region of Ethiopia.

It is the university that organized buses to transport about 324 students to the capital Addis Ababa via the Afar region, according to a report by Wazema radio.

They on Monday reached Semera, seat of the Afar regional state. The Ethiopian Defense Force was escorting the students.

There are also 45 students who arrived in Kobo town, a town where there has been fighting between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces and Amhara region special forces and militia.

Wazema radio said that the students have not proceeded to Woldia town. from Kobo, due to an exchange of fire in Robit – small town between Kobo and Woldia – between TPLF forces and Amhara region’s special forces.

The condition of students who were studying at Adigrat and Aksum universities is unknown at this writing.

Parents of the University students last week were protesting in front of the United Nations Branch office in the capital Addis Ababa to express their disappointment with the UN.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena