Aircrafts that bypass aviation guidelines take responsibility : Authority

Citing authority, Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Task Force on Monday announced any pilot or operator that bypass aviation guidelines introduced by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority will be responsible for any possible accident.

The statement from the task force made a reference to the guidelines introduced on June 30th 2021. It said ” a NOTAM& AIP SUP has been issued with reference number (A0166/21 and AIP SUP A 04 2021) by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority. Therefore, violations against the above NOTAM will result in high risk to any operators and/or pilots. Entities violating the issued NOTAM therefore assume full responsibility for any related actions.”

