borkena
TPLF wants to disintegrate Ethiopia, it must be eliminated says Brigadier General Tefera Mamo. Gen. Tefera was appointed as the commander of the Amhara region Special forces earlier this week.
Video : embedded from Amhara Media Corporation
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
