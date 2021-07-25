Rallies in the Afar region of Ethiopia against TPLF incursion

One of the Protests in Afar region (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Protestors took to the street in several towns in the Afar region of Ethiopia against a new military incursion by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to a report by state media, Asaita, Semara and Logia towns have seen the protest. Protestors in Semera, the seat of Afar regional government, opposed foreign intervention which they believe is facilitating the military campaign for TPLF.

They also condemned the TPLF for targeting civilians in different parts of the region. There have been similar protests and rallies in other parts of Ethiopia as well. On Thursday this week, Addis Ababa saw a massive rally that condemned TPLF terrorist activity and foreign intervention.

This week, the Ethiopian government claimed that the TPLF forces attempting to control more areas in Afar region, including the road to Djibouti, were routed. Other reports emerging on social media say over 800 TPLF combatants surrendered to Afar region and Ethiopian Defense forces about two days ago. Over 2000 others were said to be routed.

There are still reports of fighting in the Afar region of Ethiopia as the TPLF is attempting to militarily annex areas from the Afar region.

