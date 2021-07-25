Had there not been regional special forces, the current conflict in Ethiopia would not have happened

borkena



During a panel at “Abiy Guday ” , Arts TV program that discusses key issues in the country, panelists, Dr Ercido Lendebo and Yared Hailemeskel, discusses the current situation.



Ercideo (MD) sees structural causes to the current conflict including the constitution. He says the war would not have happened had there not been a regional armed special forces. TPLF had more than 300,000 forces when it started the war in November 2020.

Video : embedded from the Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



