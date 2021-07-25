Come to the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) kick-off event!

American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) & Worldwide Ethiopian Action Fund (WEAF)and partnering civic and advocacy organizations cordially invite you to a kick-off event to be held online on Sunday, July 25, 2021, 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to combat the international public relations campaign and onslaught of misinformation against Ethiopia. The immediate and urgent goal of AEAPC & WEAF is to raise sufficient funds to sustain for one year the multi-faceted activities of our lobby and PR firm, already retained and actively working to support our needs as Ethiopian people.

The wave of untrue publicity dominating US and international media has without a doubt contributed to undue pressure and the recent sanctions imposed on Ethiopia by the US and European governments. These actions pose a danger to Ethiopia’s peace and stability. To counterthe dangeroustrajectory, the active participation and sustained contribution of thousands of Ethiopians around the globe is needed. We, Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia, must stand in unison and undertake the task of sustained advocacy, lobby and help public relations efforts through the deployment of professionals in the business.

Right now, the top of AEPAC’s priorities is raising the funds to sustain the heavy-duty lobbyists we’ve already retained and hire additional lobby and PR firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. We understand that this is the only effective way to mitigate the threat on the very peace, stability, and

survival of Ethiopia. We believe that we are close to cracking this current destructive and false narrative such that it will finally break.

Come and listen to the progress AEAPC/WEAF have made on Sunday, July 25,2021, 2:00 PM (EST)at our virtual meeting event!! (link below)

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc–oqzMrGtS2s4ApYHZyF9iapM1gbBiJ Looking forward to seeing you there,

AEPAC/WEAF public relations and fundraising committees.

AEPAC a political action committee (PAC), legally registered organization in the United Statesis governed and regulated under the US Federal Government election laws and the Federal Election Commission (FEC). AEPAC’s goals are, to lead the effort to advance and protect the strategic interests of Ethiopia and serve as a viable and strong institution promoting strong strategic partnership between the US and Ethiopia, marshal Ethiopian Americansto register and exercise their right-to-vote in all federal,state, and local elections; lobby for support or opposition of candidates who run for federal, state, and local offices, including races for US President, Senate and House of Representatives; recruit and encourage Ethiopian-Americans to run for elected offices and campaign for pro-Ethiopia US House and Senate candidates to win. AEPAC’s sister organization WEAF, a 501 (c) (4) non-profit organization is established and registered in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in May 2021 to collect unrestricted donations from the US and other parts of the world, to engage in fund raising, lobbying, public relations and communication activities related to Ethiopia.

