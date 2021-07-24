Afar region leader calls for all out support to reverse attack from TPLF

Awol Arba (Photo : ENA)

Days after what seems to be incessant shelling and attack by TPLF, Mr. Awol Arba, president of Afar regional state, said on Saturday that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has started destructive measures in different parts of the country including in Afar region.

For him, the TPLF war is a chauvinist one motivated by disintegrating Ethiopia. “If we do not rule the country, we will disintegrate the country,” is the creed that the TPLF is trying to implement.

Furthermore, he said the Afar region’s special force is actively participating in the campaign to “enforce law,” and he called on people in the region to extend all out support for the campaign.

Unofficial reports emerging on social media indicate that the TPLF suffered another defeat in the afar region of Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. Over 800 fighters surrendered and more than 2000 are said to have been either wounded or killed in action.

The State of Emergency Fact Check Task Force, a government body, has not yet confirmed the latest reports of battle loss for TPLF in the Afar region.

The Ethiopian government has been accusing TPLF of blocking aid access to Tigray via Afar when it was shelling convoys with heavy weaponry.

The TPLF has not yet responded to the allegations of aid obstruction.

