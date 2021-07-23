Ethiopians in South African impacted by the latest development in the country

borkena

Ethiopians living in South Africa are impacted by recent deadly violence in the country. Spokesperson to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Dina Mufti, on Thursday said that no Ethiopian casualty was reported, so far, from the incident.

However, he said that Ethiopian businesses were affected by the indiscriminate destruction of properties. The Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa is closely following the situation, according to Dina Mufti.

A report by Blooomburg, earlier this week, said that the loss from the latest riot is estimated to be US $3.4 billion , and as many as 150,000 jobs have been at risk.

