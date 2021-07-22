What is really happening in Tigray, northern Ethiopia?

borkena

Narratives from the mainstream media in the west regarding the Crisis in Ethiopia has been, in most cases, if not all the time, distorted.



Distorted to a point that the cause of the conflict and the criminal Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is depicted as a victim. Many Ethiopians who are active in social media tend to believe that the West, with the leadership of the United States, is trying to restore TPLF to power.



What is the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia about? What is happening on the ground? Who is doing what and how is it painted in the mainstream media? The following video from Break Through News could provide you with some facts about the Crisis in Ethiopia.

Video : embedded from Break Through News YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

