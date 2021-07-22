Residents of Addis Ababa rally to show support to the Defense Force , celebrate progress with GERD

borkena



Millions of residents of Addis Ababa marched to Mesqel Square to show support to the Ethiopian Defense Force in the campaign against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorist organization and to celebrate the progress with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Ethiopia completed the second round filling of the GERD. The project is said to be 80 percent completed.



Watch brief video below

