Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeEthiopian VideoResidents of Addis Ababa rally to show support to the Defense Force...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Residents of Addis Ababa rally to show support to the Defense Force , celebrate progress with GERD

borkena

Millions of residents of Addis Ababa marched to Mesqel Square to show support to the Ethiopian Defense Force in the campaign against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorist organization and to celebrate the progress with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Ethiopia completed the second round filling of the GERD. The project is said to be 80 percent completed.

Watch brief video below

__

Entertainment 

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News