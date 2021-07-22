Ethiopia says the International community should condemn aid obstruction by TPLF

While expressing readiness to continue to work with partners, Ethiopia calls on the international community to condemn TPLF for obstructing aid delivery

borkena

After the TPLF attacked Tigray bound convoys carrying humanitarian assistance in the Afar region of Ethiopia earlier this week, there were reports of battle between TPLF forces and the Ethiopian Defense Forces. Afar region special forces were also involved in the fighting.

Today, the Ethiopian Defense Force confirmed that TPLF forces that were attempting to control areas in the Afar region of Ethiopia were routed.

It is following that development that the Ethiopian government on Thursday announced efforts it is making to facilitate delivery of aid to the Tigray region.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said it will continue to work with aid partners to ensure that much-needed assistance is delivered to the Ethiopian people in the Tigray region.

It also called for the International community to condemn aid obstruction by the TPLF. So far, the attack of aid convoy by TPLF is not given in mainstream media the coverage it deserves. State and non-state actors have not yet condemned the attack by TPLF too.

The full statement from the office of the Prime Minister reads as follows:

July 22, 2021

Addis Ababa

Tigray Region Humanitarian Assistance Updates

Following the Government of Ethiopia’s enactment of a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in the Tigray region, to enable farmers to undertake the seasonal farming activities and facilitate humanitarian assistance, we are witnessing the impediment by TPLF remnants of assistance delivery to those in dire need.

Prior to the June 29th 2021 enactment of a humanitarian ceasefire and related withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defence Force from Mekelle and other cities in the region, the National Emergency Coordination Committee, which in three rounds had been provided humanitarian assistance for the past months, had also placed in storage more than 400,000 quintals of wheat and 2.5 million litres of cooking oil for distribution to those in need. In addition, close to 14million litres of fuel have been left in fuel depots within the region for utilization by citizens prior to the withdrawal of the ENDF.

It is to be noted that unfettered humanitarian access has been provided for partners and international aid organizations to avail the required assistance. The Government of Ethiopia remains steadfast in its commitment to support the safe delivery of critical supplies to its people in the Tigray region, without endangering national security. Full permission for humanitarian flights to fly to the Tigray Region have been facilitated, on the condition that they depart from Addis Ababa and land in Addis Ababa on the return flight. The condition to pass through Addis Ababa is in keeping with the Constitutional duty of the Government to preserve national security – a sacrosanct duty it is obliged to honour. Two flights by the World Food Program (WFP) have already been made in the past week.

The Government of Ethiopia is also facilitating humanitarian convoys through the Afar region and is working to fast-track security checks on the trucks to avoid delays. Relatedly, we once again condemn the attack by TPLF on an aid convoy on 18 July 2021, along the Semera-Abala road. The obstruction of humanitarian assistance to those in need within the region by the terrorist group TPLF for political gains is an act that should also be condemned by the international community. TPLF’s continued provocations directed at the Ethiopian National Defence Force, through the use of child soldiers and armed civilians, attempting to draw our forces into an altercation, need to also be strongly condemned by the international community.

The Government of Ethiopia has been working tirelessly in collaboration with development partners to ensure continued supplies of food and medicine to those that are in desperate need of it. It will continue to work with its humanitarian partners to prevent breaks in humanitarian operations and for assistance to reach all affected communities.

__

