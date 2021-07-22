Child soldier captured from latest TPLF offensive speaks : “They do not tell us where they take us”

borkena

A captured TPLF child soldiers reveal how she found herself in war front. She said “they do not tell us where they are taking us.”



Tigray People’s Liberation Front has been recently using child soldiers in battles. The latest military venture, after the attempt in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, was in Afar region where several hundreds of TPLF forces are said to have been killed in battle.

For more Ethiopian Video updates, check out video section

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena



