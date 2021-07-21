TPLF suffered a crushing defeat in the Afar region of Ethiopia

borkena

Earlier this week, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched an extensive military campaign in the Afar region of Ethiopia, where dozens were killed and at least 30,000 residents in the region were displaced.

As it turns out, the TPLF was unable to prevail in the Afar region and continue a military offensive. It has suffered a crushing defeat in Alele Sulula area of the Afar region.

“May Day” the force that it deployed in the region is entirely routed, according to a report by Amhara Media corporation which cited the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Defense Force.

Director of public relations within the Ethiopian Defense Force, Colonel Getnet Adane, is cited as saying that the TPLF Junta, as he called it, deployed forces in the Kobo front as well.

However, he said, the TPLF forces were defeated, and several child soldiers were captured from the latest military operation in the Kobo region.

Furthermore, he remarked that the TPLF seized the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire that the Ethiopian government introduced at the end of June as an opportunity to launch an extensive military campaign, but the Ethiopian will continue to take measures when TPLF launches an attack.

About two days ago, Chief of Defense of the Ethiopian Defense Force, General Berhanu Jula, said that the army is ready for launching a campaign whenever the government gives orders.

The TPLF has not yet reacted to the latest claim by government forces.

