Ethiopia to use Kenyan Lamu port as an alternative for its foreign trade

Dagmawit Moges, Minister for Transport (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Ethiopia will be using alternative ports. Preconditions are being arranged to use the Kenyan port of Lamu, according to a report by state media. The government seems to see economic benefit in the form of cost minimization in diversified port access.

Dagmawit Moges, the Minister for Transport, sees it as relevant not only in terms of broadening Ethiopia’s economic opportunity but also in terms of promoting regional integration.

Ethiopian News Agency cited her as saying that Ethiopia is working on broadening port alternatives. It is needed to ensure that the growing export trade has adequate port access.

Currently, the country is using Berbera and Port Sudan in addition to Djibouti port.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena