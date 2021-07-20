Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Ethiopian Defense Chief of Staff Berhanu Jula speaks after weeks of silence. Army is ready than ever, he says

borkena

Ethiopian Defense Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula on Monday appeared on state media after several weeks of silence. The intention for his public appearance was to congratulate Ethiopians on the successful completion of the second phase of GERD filling. But he remarked on the military situation in the northern Ethiopia too.

There were rumors of ill health which he dismissed as false. He said he was just busy.

