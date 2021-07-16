Ethiopia : Michael Taye G/Ghiorgis, a medicine student, reported missing in Jimma

Michael Taye Gebreghiorgis

Michael Taye Gebreghiorgis, a medical doctor who was specializing in Pathology at Jimma University in South Ethiopia, is reportedly missing.

He was living in a rental unit, off campus, while pursuing his study and the last time he spoke to his parents ( his mother) is said to be on June 10, 2021.

It has been over five weeks since his parents heard from him. The cellphone he was using ( 251932205067) does not seem to be working currently.

His parents are said to be in a distressful situation.

The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission is yet to make an announcement about the missing medical doctor student in the Oromo regional state of Ethiopia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts could contact his parents , Woizero Yeshiareg Mulat (mother) with the number 251911471871 or Ato Taye Gebreghiorghis with the number 251922990572



Source : SM

