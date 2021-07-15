Ethiopia to expel some humanitarian organizations over arms smuggling

The state of war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia shows no improvement as the TPLF is attempting to take it further south and west of the region. According to claims by Ethiopian government, the rebel group seem to be getting support from groups operating in the country under the cover of humanitarian aid

Redwan Hussien, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

borkena



Ethiopia on Wednesday warned that it could expel some humanitarian organizations over activities to arm the rebels in Tigray, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which the Ethiopian parliament declared as a terrorist group.

Spokesperson of the Ethiopian State of Emergency Task Force, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, also State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, organization that is using humanitarian activity as a cover to arm TPLF could be expelled from Ethiopia.

He did not name the names of the organizations involved in facilitating arms smuggling to support the TPLF.

Mr. Redwan also talked about the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire and TPLF’s response to it. He said the terrorist organization is carrying out active renewed aggression and that the Ethiopian government could reconsider the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire decision.

In the past two weeks, the TPLF made incursions to the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia with the objective to “recover lost land.” In the Amhara region, it took control of Korem and Alamata towns where it reportedly carried out massacres of civilians on alleged grounds of supporting the operations of the Ethiopian Defense Force. However, Mr. Redwan did not talk about that.

Mr. Redwan also called on the International Community to condemn TPLF rejection of the Humanitarian ceasefire. Ethiopia is facing one of the toughest challenges in its history, highlighting pressure on Ethiopia to disintegrate the country and calling on what he called friendly countries to help Ethiopia reverse the situation.

It is unclear if the rebel forces are still in control of Korem and Alamata. What is clear is that they are in control of the capital Mekelle – a city which the Ethiopian government said is no longer a center of gravity.

Amahra regional state announced on Tuesday that the region is facing existential threat after the TPLF declared war on the region and deployed forces in the Raya and Wolkait front to reverse the TPLF advance.

Regional states, like Oromia, Sidmama and Somali, have dispatched contingents of special forces to help reverse TPLF aggression in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

This week, Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the terrorist junta, as the Ethiopian government and most Ethiopians call it now, spoke this week to the media saying that his fighters will continue what he called “struggle” until “invading forces leave Tigray.”

