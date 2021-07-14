Loathsome America – hands off Ethiopia (By Debru Negash)

Debru Negash

By Debru Negash (MD)

America’s hostile meddling in the affairs of Ethiopia, is an outrageous affront to the sensibilities of Ethiopians and Africans at large. However, that should come as no surprise to anyone who is conversant with the criminal history of this truly evil empire. One need go no further than reading Howard Zinn’s book, ‘A people’s History of the United States’ to have a glimpse of the world’s loathsome super power. No wonder that this outstanding book that sheds light on how America came into being and the workings of its government, is banned in that country.

Yes, as recently as in the early 1900, one of America’s popular games in the local fairs was ‘’ Hit The Nigger Baby’’. These fairs would set up a black baby or a toddler and White clients would pay money for baseballs to throw at the ‘’ nigger baby’’ as hard as they could. The favourite highlight was when the ball hit the baby’s stomach and the poor babies throw up all their mother’s milk. The crowd would cheer and the marksman would get a prize.

America’s unrepentant national character

The conduct of Biden, Blinken and their ilk today is a testimony to America’s unrepentant national character and its enduring callousness. America’s shameful history of wanton annihilation of millions of Native Americans is followed by conquest and destruction elsewhere. The tragic plights of millions of Iraqis, Syrians and Libyans speak

volume. Evidently Christianity has not mellowed the primitive instincts of these attired savages. Hence, their urge to rehabilitate TPLF, terrorists worse than Taliban in Ethiopia.

America’s deplorable hostility towards Ethiopia is long standing. But it is its feigned virtues which prompts this scribe to speak his mind against the super-power’s outrageous posturing. Ethiopia is an enigmatic black nation that has repeatedly deflated the much-touted invincibility of Europeans including their ‘master race’ the Romans.

Manufacturing, cultivating & selling lies

So, it is understandable that America and its European allies are manufacturing lies in their bid to resuscitate an avowedly anti-Ethiopian terrorist outfit, called TPLF which has also pilfered Ethiopia’s national assets. One writer once wrote: Lies runs sprints but the truth runs Marathons. Simply put, falsehoods are soon exposed but the truth is enduring. The TPLF is a terrorist entity. And America knows that. The West knows too well that TPLF is a band of an inferior breed of riffraff that is a traitor to Ethiopia and a traitor to the people of Tigrai as well. By its own admission, TPLF had executed over 40,000 of its ‘errant’ members over the years. Yet, the genocidal wars the TPLF waged to decimate unsuspecting and unarmed Amaras, Somalis, Anwaks, Afars etc never drew the attention of the West. As one astute Southern African observer noted, the basic tenets of America is to legitimise and disguise their iniquitous rule by manufacturing and cultivating and selling illusions deemed necessary to the defence of their hegemony.

Fascist TPLF’s apartheid constitution

Now a spent force, TPLF hardly represents Tigres, which make only 5% of Ethiopia’s population. It targeted primarily Amaras as well as other Ethiopians, namely Somalis, Wolayitas, Anwaks and other Southern Ethiopians. It imposed a constitution which was maliciously designed to stir inter-ethnic strife and deny the preponderant majority of Ethiopians from having a say in the affairs of the country. Over 30 million Ethiopians, most of them Amaras, as well as others living in what TPLF arbitrarily delineated as Oromiya, have absolutely no representations. Worse still, their very existence is at the mercy of tribal officials who are no better than murderous brigands eager to rob and savage them at will. It is this sinister TPLF document that is behind the ongoing blood-letting in various parts of the country.

America would have summarily executed the TPLF

The TPLF is terrorist outfit. If they were Americas, they would have readily been consigned to the gallows or get executed summarily. The catalogues of TPLF’s crimes are not unbeknown to America. TPLF has committed multiple counts of treasonous acts. From its outset, it started off as a tribal terrorist organization which had been in the habit of mowing down fellow Tigres under flimsiest pretexts. Its rank and file, comprise of an inferior breed of a depraved and deprived miscreants who had imbibed destructive fascistic credo of eliminating anyone deemed adversary. For the TPLF, the prime enemy is Ethiopia itself. The unwarranted surprise

assault it unleashed on fellow Ethiopian forces garrisoned in Tigrai, in which thousands of unsuspecting non-Tigrean soldiers were selectively slain in their beds, is just a case in point. To these contemptible lot, committing gruesome atrocities is their national pastime. In their own crude way, the delusional expansionist TPLF also harbours colonialist fantasies. Their unabashed claim on the historical Amara lands, reveals the barrenness of their collective minds that is matched by the arid soil they hail from.

Whatever, the wishes of misguided America and its European allies may be, the TPLF will be brought to justice, as a matter of course when the day of reckoning beckons. Ethiopia neither forgives nor ignores the horror of the TPLF which has among other unleashed massacres of genocidal proportion during its long tenure of terror particularly on the Amara, Afars , Anwaks, Oromos, Somalis whose ancestral lands it either annexed or sold.

Any attempt to rescue the TPLF is a travesty of justice

It is therefore, a great travesty of justice that America and its allies have the audacity to resurrect such an abominable fascist force which Ethiopians are eager to bring to justice for its gory atrocities as well as high treason. America’s futile and unholy attempt to coerce the Ethiopian government to see to it that Amaras and Afars cede their ancestral lands to fascist TPLF, is tantamount to a declaration of war. No Ethiopians, let alone the 50 million maligned Amaras will brook America’s imperialistic lunacy. Let the TPLF and its Western handlers, including America note, that Amaras will

never ever cede an inch of their ancestral lands to these reviled and horrid creatures. We neither mind America’s threats, nor are we the sort of people who would buckle to an unjust foreign pressure. Abiy, whom his Pentecostal Western handlers conferred upon a Nobel Peace Prize, is unfit for Ethiopia which is nursing TPLF’s baneful apartheid legacy as he proved his incapability to dismantle it. But that is our problem, not America’s.

We are confident that the African Union and Ethiopia’s all weather friends, Russia and China will rightfully challenge the unruly conduct of the US- the unprovoked assault on the oldest continuously sovereign state on earth. I repeat, Godless America is loathsome as ever. d Ethiopians will not allow America to desecrate our sacred land by aiding a terrorist TPLF which is infinitely superior to Taliban in the intensity of its barbarity.

The author is physician-pilot and an academic who has served in the United Nations as a senior Medical advisor. His 52 family members were among the thousands of Amaras massacred in cold blood at the behest of the TPLF.



