Ethiopia rescinds unilateral ceasefire as TPLF ventures to Military adventure outside of Tigray

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says we will reverse the attack from internal and external enemies, hinting an end to unilateral ceasefire

PM Abiy Ahmed (photo credit : VOA)

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been taking its war south of Tigray and in the Humera- Wolkait regions of Ethiopia in the past few days.

There were even confirmed reports that TPLF took control of towns like korem and Alamata in north central Ethiopia as the Ethiopian government continued to observe the unilateral ceasefire.

Resurgence of TPLF military activity and recapture of towns that were under Ethiopian Defense Forces created confusion, loss of confidence in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration. Considerable number of Ethiopians considered the Federal government silent when the TPLF opened war on the Amhara region even as a betrayal of the commitment to defend Ethiopians.

On Wednesday, Mr. Abiy broke his silence – apparently after days of meeting with the national security council body. In a statement he shared on social media, he said ” We will put up resistance to the attack that our internal and external enemies opened, and reverse it.”

He was not unambiguous if the ceasefire was rescinded after the TPLF intensified the offensive in different parts of Ethiopia. “We have demonstrated our thoughts to the people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and our respect to the International community,” he said.

Even though we know that we will pay a measured sacrifice, he continued, “we have declared a unilateral ceasefire in order not to aggravate conflict, to give farmers a chance at planting season and to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid.”

That was a last chance for peace, he added.

“The Junta [ a reference to TPLF leaders] has once again proved that it is the primary enemy to Ethiopia’s existence, and we will mobilize our people and reverse it,” he said.

Furthermore, he expressed his government’s commitment to continue facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery in the region.

Child soldiers

Mr. Abiy also talked about child soldiers that TPLF is using. But his critics were pointed at the international community. It has been talking about famine and humanitarian assistance in the region.





He said the international community did not even talk about use of child soldiers by TPLF – an entity that could not take the path to peace.

Images circulating on social media among Ethiopians in the past two days show kids as young as 12 and 13 years of age carrying AK 47 in a war zone.





Korem, Alamata

Barely two days after entering Korem and Alamata with celebration and a sense of “triumph,” TPLF forces reportedly retreated from Korem and Alamata towns.

The news,however, is not confirmed from government sources.

Social media sources with links in the towns of Korem and Alamata report that TPLF forces have massacred dozens of civilians in what appeared to be a revenge killing. They were killed for working with government forces.

__

