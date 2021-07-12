TPLF’s ultimatum to Amhara region of Ethiopia

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has issued an ultimatum for the Amhara regional state of Ethiopia, saying that it has to withdraw forces from what TPLF calls Tigray region.

Wolkait and Raya regions of Ethiopia were incorporated into the Tigray region after the TPLF took power in 1991. There had been identity questions in these areas since then, but they were mostly suppressed by force until TPLF was defeated in November 2020.

If Amhara special forces are not withdrawing, said the ultimatum from TPLF, it will take measures – by measures it meant military measures.

DW Amharic said on Monday that it spoke to Gizachew Muluneh, Amhara region government communication director. He reportedly said that the only time that Wolkaite and Raya were under Tigray was during the thirty years of TPLF rule.

Furthermore, he said that Wolkait Tegede and Setite Humera have been restored to the Amhara region and zone level administration is assigned to it.

It is unclear if TPLF has made a military move in the Wolkait front. However, emerging sources seem to indicate that TPLF on Monday has controlled several towns south of Tigray including Korem and Alamata.

