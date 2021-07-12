Mobilization decree in the Gondar region of Ethiopia in response to TPLF military move

borkena

A zone level mobilization decree is announced in the Gondar region of Ethiopia. The Brief statement from the North Gondar Zone region level administration says “Every single one of you armed by the government or in private, pack up your own food good for a week and head to Maytemri as of July 13, 2021”

It also called on Ethiopians to support the campaign aimed at repulsing fresh attacks from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) including in the form of facilitating transportation.

It is unclear if the regional government is supporting it.

Renewed TPLF attack on the region came weeks after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government announced a unilateral ceasefire which was meant to serve, according to the government, humanitarian assistance in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

This weekend, TPLF released an ultimatum letter to the Amhara Regional States calling for the withdrawal of the region’s special forces from what it calls the Tigray region of Ethiopia. It threatened to take measures if the forces were not withdrawing. The regions were not part of Tigray before TPLF took power in 1991.

Reports emerging on social media indicate that TPLF has controlled Korem town on Monday, and is advancing further south to control Alemata town.

