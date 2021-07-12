African Union Commission welcomes Ethiopia’s election result announcement

The Chairperson of the AUC welcomes proclamation of the final results of Ethiopia’s general elections held 21 June 2021

African Union





Addis Ababa, The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the proclamation by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia of the final results of the general elections held 21 June 2021.

The Chairperson takes this opportunity to warmly congratulate Prime Minister, H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed for the overwhelming victory of the Prosperity Party at the national and regional level. He commends the National Election Board of Ethiopia, political parties, civil society, and all other stakeholders for their collective efforts in ensuring largely peaceful, orderly, and credible elections, despite challenges relating to security, logistics and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AU Commission looks forward to closely monitoring the rescheduled elections for 6 September 2021 in the remaining constituencies as planned. In this regard, the Chairperson commends former Nigerian president H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo and the AU Election Observer Mission for the accomplishment of their mission.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena