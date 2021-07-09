40 WFP trucks with “humanitarian aid” heading to the Tigray region

borkena

About 40 trucks loaded with what is said to be “humanitarian aid” are heading to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“The government continues the effort to make humanitarian aid accessible to the Tigray region,” it was said.

According to a report by Ethiopian News Agency, the trucks are loaded with food and non-food items.

The World Food Program heavy trucks are travelling from Samara, seat of Afar regional government, to the Tigray region.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian government recently made calls for the international community to step up humanitarian support to Tigray region.

It was claimed that the government provided over 70 percent of humanitarian aid in the region after the outbreak of a conflict in late November 2020.

After declaring a unilateral ceasefire on June 28, 2021, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his government spent over 100 billion birr in the form of food and non-food time humanitarian assistance and that over 4 million people benefited from the support.

Earlier this week, the government allowed humanitarian flights to the region, but all flights will have to pass first a security check at Bole International airport.

