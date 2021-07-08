Stranded University students in Tigray trekking out to other parts of Ethiopia

Google map

borkena

University Students from different parts of Ethiopia who were stranded in the Tigray region< after the defense force withdrew abruptly about two weeks ago, are reportedly trekking out of the region.

It was the Ethiopian Defense Force and the Federal Police that was in enforcing law after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was defeated in early December 2020.

“There is no conducive condition and psychological readiness to continue studying,” Voice of America Amharic Service cited students as saying.

Many of them have reached Wollo and Afar region of Ethiopia. Some of them are medical students who were placed at Ayder Hospital as interns.

Melat Beyene is a medicine Student. VOA Amharic cited her as saying, ” In our campus, there is schism and labelling students as supporters of government and opposers of government.” And that was a compelling reason for her to leave the region, she said.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced that the students were in good condition.

Parents have been worried about the situation of their children and calling for government and international support to rescue their children to safety after the rebel TPLF forces took control of Mekelle City at the end of last month.

It is unclear as to how many students managed to vacate the region.

