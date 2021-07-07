Over 2000 Tigreans reportedly crossed to Eritrea seeking asylum

Photo: Archive of Tigrayans approaching Eritrean border in 2018 (EP)

borkena

A report by Eritrean Press, on Wednesday, said that over 2000 Tigreans crossed to Eritrea since last week. It apparently came after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire and withdrew troops from the region.

The Eritrean Press quoted a source on condition of anonymity as saying, “the government of Eritrea has registered the refugees and providing humanitarian aid and shelters.”

“The refugees crossed the border to Eritrea after the terrorist TPLF group started killing innocent civilians labelled as ‘supporters of the interim administration’ after the Ethiopian National Defense Force’s withdrawal from the war-torn Tigray region as part of the declared ceasefire,” said Eritrean Press.

Source : Eritrean Press

