Abebech Gobena laid to rest at Kiddist Selassie Menbere Tsebaot

Ethiopia’s Mother Theresa, Abebech Gobena, on Tuesday is laid to rest at Kidist Selassie Menbere Tsebaot Church in the capital Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Patriarch Abune Mathias led the prayer service before she was laid to rest

She died this past Sunday at Kidus Paulos Hospital after a battle with the Coronavirus disease.

She single-handedly founded Abebech Gobena Children’s Care and Development Association orphanage. Through her organization, she helped hundreds of thousands of orphaned children.

