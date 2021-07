Tigray

borkena

In his appearance at the Ethiopian Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says “No foreign powers want to resolve the problem in Tigray region appropriately.”

Watch his speech below

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena