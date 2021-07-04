Hachalu Hundesa ‘s new album, his widow says he was exceptional person

borkena

In an interview with Seifu Fantahun, Hachalu Hundessa’s widow, Fantu Demissew (Kiya), says Hachalu was exceptionally compassionate person. He was assassinated in June 2020 in the capital Addis Ababa.



His friends also seem to think that he was misunderstood. A new album, mal melisa, is released this week.

Watch the interview below

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS show Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

