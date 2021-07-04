Hachalu Hundesa ‘s new album, his widow says he was exceptional person

borkena
In an interview with Seifu Fantahun, Hachalu Hundessa’s widow, Fantu Demissew (Kiya), says Hachalu was exceptionally compassionate person. He was assassinated in June 2020 in the capital Addis Ababa.
His friends also seem to think that he was misunderstood. A new album, mal melisa, is released this week.
Watch the interview below
Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS show Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena