Is the sense of enmity that TPLF has created in the region desirable to the people of Tigray? Is it sustainable?

borkena

In an interview with Andafta Mdia, Ohad Beniami raised numerous interesting points regarding the situation in Tigray and the region including Eritrea.



Is the sense of enmity that TPLF has created in the region desirable to people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia? Is it sustainable?



How will the situation evolve in the post Isaias Eritrea and what is the sentiment regarding the TPLF’s project of Tigray-Tigrigne state in the region?



Check out the interview below ( in Amharic)

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena