Sunday, July 4, 2021
Is the sense of enmity that TPLF has created in the region desirable to the people of Tigray? Is it sustainable?

In an interview with Andafta Mdia, Ohad Beniami raised numerous interesting points regarding the situation in Tigray and the region including Eritrea.

How will the situation evolve in the post Isaias Eritrea and what is the sentiment regarding the TPLF’s project of Tigray-Tigrigne state in the region?

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
