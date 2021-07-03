Debretsion Gebremichael reportedly made speech in Mekelle

Debretsion Gebremichael speaking to his supporters in Mekelle after Ethiopian Defense Force withdrew from the region earlier this week. (Photo credit : The New York Times)

Eight months after deadly conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which was triggered when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked the northern base of the Ethiopian Defense Force on the night of November 24 2020, Deberetison Gebremicael on Thursday made a speech to the residents of Mekelle.

According to the VOA Amharic service report, he said “the elected government in the region is restored.” He expressed his best wishes to the people and called on people to work with his government.

A rumor has been circulating on social media claiming that Debretsion was killed in action during what the Ethiopian government describes as a law enforcement operation in the region.

His forces entered the capital Mekelle earlier this week after the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire and withdrew from most parts of the region.

The Ethiopian government earlier this week said that it has spent over 100 million Ethiopian birr to address the humanitarian situation in the region since TPLF was pushed out of Mekelle in December 2020.

The TPLF has rejected the unilateral ceasefire.

On Thursday, the bridge on the Tekeze river was destroyed, and the Ethiopian government claims that the TPLF is behind it. The intention was, according to the Ethiopian government, to obstruct routes for humanitarian assistance and to smuggle arms with direct flights to Mekelle.

