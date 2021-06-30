All sides should abide by the ceasefire, says US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Africa

borkena

Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of African Affairs, reportedly said that parties to the conflict in Tigray should abide by the ceasefire in the interest of bringing a lasting solution to the conflict in the region.

During a testimony in a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the Congress, Mr. Robert said Ethiopian government unilateral ceasefire is an encouraging measure and that all forces need to abide by it, as reported by DW Amharic.

Getachew Reda, TPLF spokesperson, said, this week, that the ceasefire is a “joke” and that his forces will pursue Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

Mr. Robert also remarked about the border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan. He said, “The Al-Fashaga border dispute poses a risk of conflict in the area. It is a deep dispute, and it is a considerable concern for the U.S., ” as quoted by the Sudan Tribune.

The United States has been putting immense pressure on Ethiopia in connection with alleged human rights abuse in the Tigray region of Ethiopia during the conflict between the Ethiopian government and TPLF forces.

